Maharashtra: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Fire Explosion

One person has died and five workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at Jakharia Fabric Ltd at Boisar in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The incident took place around 6 am at the factory located in Boisar industrial area.

The sound of the explosion was so loud that it was heard four to five kilometers away. The explosion triggered a major fire at the unit located in Tarapur MIDC, Boisar, ANI reported.

“One person has died and the body has been recovered,” Palghar police said. Personnel of the Fire Department and Police are at the spot.

The blaze has been brought under control and the cooling operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.