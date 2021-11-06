Maharashtra: 10 COVID Patients Dead After Fire Breaks out at a Hospital

At least 10 COVID patients were killed and one person was injured after a massive fire broke out on Saturday at Ahmednagar District Hospital in Maharashtra.

According to sources, 25 patients were admitted in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at the hospital and six of them suffered serious burn injuries.

District Collector of Ahmednagar Rajendra Bhosale confirmed the death of 10 COVID patients, reported India Today.

According to Shankar Misal, chief of the fire department of Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation said the fire erupted around 11 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a tweet in Hindi Amit Shah said, “Deeply anguished by the heart-wrenching accident that took place in the Civil Hospital, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the incident and demanded an in-depth inquiry.

