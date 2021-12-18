Maharashtra: 16 Students of a School in Navi Mumbai Test COVID-19 Positive

Amid the Omicron scare, 16 students at a school in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19. The students are from Classes 8 to 11.

After the development, authorities are conducting mass testing at the school on Saturday, where over 600 students will be tested for the novel coronavirus.

The health department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said the father of one of the students studying in the school had returned to India from Qatar a few days ago, reported India Today.

As a precaution, the person and his family were tested for Covid-19. While the test report of the person with the travel history abroad came negative, his son’s report came positive.

After the student tested positive for the virus, the other students who came in contact with him were tested out of which 16 of them came out positive.

Maharashtra currently has 10,582 active cases of Covid-19, while according to central and state officials, the state has reported 40 cases of the Omicron variant so far.

