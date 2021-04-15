Maharashtra: 198 Prisoners, 86 Jail Staff Test COVID +ve

As many as 198 inmates and 86 members of jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra prisons, the State Prison Department said on Thursday.

Seven prisoners and eight jail staff have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Maharashtra.

The State Prison Department also said that a total number of 1,326 prisoners and 3,112 jail staff have been vaccinated so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 new Covid-19 cases and 278 deaths over a span of 24 hours. (ANI)