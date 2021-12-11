Maharashtra: 3-Yr-Old Among 7 New Omicron Cases

A three-year-old among the seven new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Maharashtra, informed state health department. With the new cases in Maharashtra, the Omicron tally in India touched 32.

The state health department said that three cases from Mumbai and four from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have been reported. The total cases of Omicron strain in the state is 17.

All the three Mumbai patients are males aged 48, 25, and 37, with international travel history to Tanzania, UK and South Africa, respectively, reported India Today.

Whereas, the patients from Pimpri Chinchawad came in contact with a Nigerian lady infected with the Omicron variant.

Out of the seven patients found today, four were vaccinated. One patient has received a single dose of the vaccine while one patient has not been vaccinated, the report said.

Health officials said that four patients were found to be asymptomatic while three patients showed mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 17 cases, nine cases in Rajasthan, while Gujarat, Karnataka, and Delhi have reported three, two and one cases, respectively.

ALSO READ: Assam: Important Decisions Taken At Cabinet Meeting