Maharashtra: 4 Killed, 6 Injured In An Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
The victims were reportedly returning after visiting Ekvira goddess temple near Lonavala to Dandi in Palghar district in Maharashtra.

In a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday, four people were killed and six others were left injured as a car rammed into a truck.

Officials said that the accident took place at around 5.30 pm in Avandani village at Boisar on the Mumbai – Ahmedabad Highway.

“Over 10 occupants were travelling in the car when it rammed into a truck from the rear, leading to four deaths, including that of a two-year-old. Six other occupants of the car were also injured”, a Manor Police Station official informed.

