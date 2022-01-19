Maharashtra: 499 Police Personnel Test Covid-19 Positive In Last 24 Hrs

A total of 499 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to an official on Wednesday.

The infected personnel includes 95 police officers. Notably, a total of 4,090 police personnel including 821 officers are currently admitted at various facilities in Maharashtra, including home isolation, the official informed.

The total count of infected police officers in Maharashtra is 5,854 since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in March 2020. Meanwhile, 40,959 police personnel ranging from constable to assistant sub-inspector were infected in the state, the official added.

He said, “Until now, 46 officers and 459 personnel of the state’s police force have succumbed to COVID-19”.

Moreover, 126 police personnel have lost their lives after getting infected by the virus. The number of active cases in the Mumbai police force currently stands at 1,273.

Notably, Maharashtra witnessed 39,207 new Covid-19 infections and 53 deaths, according to the state health department.

The overall coronavirus caseload in the state, as of Tuesday, stood at 72,82,128, while the death count was 1,41,885.

