Maharashtra: 5 Dead, 34 Injured In Bus Accident

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a speeding bus fell into a canyon in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district killing five people and injuring 34 others.

According to a police official as reported by NDTV, the accident took place at Kondaibari ghat around 3.15am when the private bus was going from Malkapur to Surat in Gujarat.

As per information, the bus driver lost control over the wheels in the ghat section following which the vehicle fell into the nearly 30-feet gorge.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot upon getting information and transferred the injured to a hospital in Visarwadi.