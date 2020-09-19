Top StoriesNational

Maharashtra: 60-Year Old Woman Killed By Tiger

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
57

A 60-year old woman was mauled to death by a tiger on Saturday afternoon at a field near Andharwali village in Pandharkawada, Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

According to forest officials, the tiger had been moving across villages in the Pandharkawada Forest Reserve for the last 10 days and was also spotted at the site of the attack after the incident on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Laxmibai Bhimrao Dadanje was a resident of Andharwali village. She was attacked by a tiger at around 1:30 PM at a field near her village.

Related News

UP: Man Arrested For Cheating 600 People Of Rs 60 Crore

Meghalaya Registers 112 New Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19: Manipur Detects 117 New Cases

Naga Peace Deal: NSCN-IM Demands For Separate Flag,…

“The tiger sat at the area, just adjoining the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, after the kill for a long time before locals could retrieve the body and send it for a post mortem to a district hospital in Pandharkawada,” said a forest official.

“During the first week of September, a similar attack was reported nearby where a farmer luckily escaped with injuries,” the official added.

Pandharkavada forest reserve is the same region where tigress T1 or Avni was killed in 2018 after she was said to have killed 13 people.

You might also like
Regional

Fire in Guwahati guts 22 tempos

Business

New Immigration post at Dhubri

Regional

Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 104

Sports

13th SA Games: Gold count climbs to 27 on Day 3

National

JEE Main Exam Today Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Regional

Electricity bills likely to rise in Assam

Comments
Loading...