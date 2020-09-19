Maharashtra: 60-Year Old Woman Killed By Tiger

A 60-year old woman was mauled to death by a tiger on Saturday afternoon at a field near Andharwali village in Pandharkawada, Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

According to forest officials, the tiger had been moving across villages in the Pandharkawada Forest Reserve for the last 10 days and was also spotted at the site of the attack after the incident on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Laxmibai Bhimrao Dadanje was a resident of Andharwali village. She was attacked by a tiger at around 1:30 PM at a field near her village.

“The tiger sat at the area, just adjoining the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, after the kill for a long time before locals could retrieve the body and send it for a post mortem to a district hospital in Pandharkawada,” said a forest official.

“During the first week of September, a similar attack was reported nearby where a farmer luckily escaped with injuries,” the official added.

Pandharkavada forest reserve is the same region where tigress T1 or Avni was killed in 2018 after she was said to have killed 13 people.