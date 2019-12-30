Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray to Take Oath in Expanded Cabinet

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray will take oath as part of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s expanded cabinet on Monday, sources said. The ceremony will be held at the Vidhan Sabha at 1 pm.

Ten legislators of the Congress will also become part of the cabinet, which already has six members besides the Chief Minister. This will be the second time in two months that Ajit Pawar will be taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

He broke ranks from his party to ally with the BJP in November and took oath as the deputy of Devendra Fadnavis in a surprise early-morning ceremony and then quit hours before a Supreme Court-ordered floor test, ending the BJP’s 80-hour bid to seize power.