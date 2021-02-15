Maharashtra Accident: PM Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹2 lakh For Victims’ Kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has approved an ex-gratia amount of ₹200,000 each for the families of the labourers who were killed in a truck accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Sunday night, his office tweeted on Monday.

PM Modi announced ₹50,000 for those who have sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Taking to twitter, PM expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he was deeply distressed by the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon. “Deeply distressed to learn that a truck carrying labourers, women and children overturned near Jalgaon in Maharashtra resulting in deaths of many. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and wish an early recovery for the injured,” Kovind said in a tweet.

It may be stated that 16 people were killed and five others, including the truck driver, were injured after a truck carrying labourers overturned and fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The accident took place near a temple in Kingaon village around 1 am when the papaya-laden truck was on its way to Yawal tehsil in Jalgaon from Dhule, an official from Yawal police station said.

The deceased included two children, aged 3 and 5 years, and a 15-year-old girl. The labourers belonged to Abhoda, Vivra, Kerhala villages and Raver tehsil in the district, the official said. After the accident, police and some locals rushed to the spot and the truck was brought out of the pit with the help of a JCB machine, he said.

The injured people have been admitted to Jalgaon Civil Hospital where two of them are reported to be in a serious condition, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Hussain Muslim Maniyar (30), Sarfaraz Tadvi (32), Digambar Sapkale (55), Narendra Wagh (25), Dildar Tadvi (20), Ashok Wagh (40), Durgabai Adakmol (20), Ganesh More (5), Sagar Wagh (3), Sharda Ramesh More (15), Sangeeta Ashok Wagh (35), Yamunabai Ingle (45), Kamlabai More (45), Sabnoor Tadvi (53) and Sandip Bhalerao (25), another official said.