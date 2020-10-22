Maharashtra Blocks CBI From Probing Cases

The Uddhav Thackeray led coalition Maharashtra government on Wednesday withdrew the “general consent” to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe into any case in the state.

In case the CBI wants to probe any case, the agency would now have to approach the state government for consent.

The decision was taken by the state home department and an order was issued for the same that came into effect from today onwards.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946), the Government of Maharashtra hereby withdraws the consent accorded to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment,” the order read.

“The consent was given through an order of the Home Department dated February 22, 1989, also by any other instruments issued by the state government from time to time, to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the state of Maharashtra”, it said.

“Though the general consent has been withdrawn, the government can decide on giving permission on a case to case basis,” the order further said.

The move came after an attempt was made by the UP government to push CBI’s involvement in the ongoing probe by Mumbai police against Republic TV, various news outlets reported.

A Hindustan Times report stated, “Officials said the Maharashtra government’s decision would not impact the CBI investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case since this probe is being conducted on orders of the Supreme Court and not under provisions that require a state to give its consent”.

So far, at least three non-Bharatiya Janata Party ruled states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal have already withdrawn its general consent to let the CBI investigate cases.