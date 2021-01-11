Maharashtra Confirms Bird Flu

In a latest update, Maharashtra has confirmed of becoming the eighth state to detect bird flu.

District Collector Deepak Madhukar Muglikar in several media outlets was quoted saying that Parbhani which is 500kms away from Mumbai is the epicentre.

Around 800 hens were found dead. On testing their samples confirmed of bird flu.

The district collector also announced that as per orders of the state government nearly 9000 poultry and birds will be culled in the state.

Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat are the other states that have confirmed Avian Influenza. The first outbreak was reported in 2006 in the country.