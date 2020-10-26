NationalTop Stories

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Tests COVID-19+

By Pratidin Bureau
35

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Pawar has been admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, said an official statement.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in a message said his health condition is fine now.

Related News

Actor Payal Ghosh Joins Republican Party of India (A)

Tarun Gogoi Thanks GMCH Staff After Being Discharged

3 Lakh Street Vendors To Get SVANidhi Loan

Meghalaya MLA Asks Assam BJYM To Withdraw FIR Against KSU

Pawar, who is also the finance minister of Maharashtra in his message said: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure, I have got admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors.”

With 1,41,001 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by Covid-19 in the country. While 14,60,755 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,264 have died so far.

Covid-19 claimed lives of 112 people in the state in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry. Mumbai, which crossed the 10,000 mark for deaths two days ago, remained on top, in terms of mortalities, with 46 more deaths taking the toll to 10,105.

However, this was the lowest one-day Covid-19 death toll since June 18 for Maharashtra.

Out of 36 districts and 27 cities, 35 districts and cities did not report any death in the past 24 hours. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state is at 2.63 per cent.

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Posts 2785 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Regional

2000 liters of hooch destroyed in Numaligarh

Pratidin Exclusive

CAB will be placed in RS as Supplementary: Ram Madhav

Top Stories

Kerala Agriculture Minister Tests Covid +ve

Regional

Arunachal Registers 78 New Cases of COVID-19

Regional

HSLC/AHM Exam To be Commenced From Feb 10

Comments
Loading...