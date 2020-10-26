Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Tests COVID-19+

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Pawar has been admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, said an official statement.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in a message said his health condition is fine now.

Pawar, who is also the finance minister of Maharashtra in his message said: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure, I have got admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors.”

With 1,41,001 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by Covid-19 in the country. While 14,60,755 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,264 have died so far.

Covid-19 claimed lives of 112 people in the state in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry. Mumbai, which crossed the 10,000 mark for deaths two days ago, remained on top, in terms of mortalities, with 46 more deaths taking the toll to 10,105.

However, this was the lowest one-day Covid-19 death toll since June 18 for Maharashtra.

Out of 36 districts and 27 cities, 35 districts and cities did not report any death in the past 24 hours. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state is at 2.63 per cent.