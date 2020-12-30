Top StoriesNational

Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Restrictions

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
74

The Maharashtra government the state’s lockdown restrictions till January 31, 2021 in view of the newly discovered mutant coronavirus.

“The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31,” a circular published on Tuesday said.

The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continue, it added.

Related News

Assam State Zoo To Reopen from Jan 2

Fire Continues To Engulf Dzukou Valley

India-UK Flights Suspension Extend Till Jan 7

Assam: 21,700 Cattle Smuggled In 5 Years, 1668 Held

Over the past few months, the government has relaxed several lockdown restrictions.

You might also like
Regional

Gauhati HC’s Directives On Panchayat Polls

Top Stories

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Leaves For Iran

Regional

Baghjan Fire Pose a Threat to Maguri Beel

Regional

5-year rigorous imprisonment for Excise officer

Top Stories

Assam: COVID-19 recoveries cross 55,000-mark

Regional

GU Election on Sept 24

Comments
Loading...