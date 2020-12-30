Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Restrictions

The Maharashtra government the state’s lockdown restrictions till January 31, 2021 in view of the newly discovered mutant coronavirus.

“The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31,” a circular published on Tuesday said.

The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continue, it added.

Over the past few months, the government has relaxed several lockdown restrictions.