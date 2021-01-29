Maharashtra Extends Lockdown till Feb 28

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced an extension in prevailing lockdown restrictions till February 28. The government in an order said that existing ‘Mission Begin Again’ guidelines in relation to the coronavirus pandemic will remain in force till the end of February.

“The state government is satisfied that the state of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus, and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state of Maharashtra further till 28h February, 2021,” the order issued by state Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, on behalf of the Maharashtra Governor, read.

The order further stated that the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and The Disaster Management Act, 2005, said that “the guidelines issued vide orders dated 30th September, 2020 and 14th October, 2020 (extended by order dated 29th October, 2020, 27th November, 2020 and 29th December, 2020) to operationalise MISSION BEGIN AGAIN for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, will remain in force till 28th February, 2021 for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the state.

The order noted that the existing guidelines will be strictly implemented by all the departments of the Government of Maharashtra.

“The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to February 28, 2021,” the order said.