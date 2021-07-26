Maharashtra Govt To Announce Relief Package For People Affected Due To Heavy Rainfall

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a relief package will be announced soon, after Maharashtra has been hit by heavy rainfall takes 37 deaths till Sunday.

CM Thackeray also announced a separate force on the lines of the NDRF will be set up in vulnerable districts to ensure a quicker response during natural disasters.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said: “The government will do everything to make them (those affected) stand on their feet. The assistance such as food, clothes, medicines and others will be provided to flood-affected people immediately. The district administration has been instructed that technical issues should not come in the way of providing assistance.”

“Where is the state government? Where are the state and district officials? People are helpless. But there is no help from the state administration,” Union Minister Narayan Rane said after a visit to Taliye village in Raigad, where 49 people were killed in landslides.

According to the state government’s control room, Raigad has recorded the highest death toll with 60 so far followed by 41 in Satara. While 100 people are still reported missing, 50 others sustained injuries on Sunday evening.

As per a report, the Maharashtra government said that rescue teams have evacuated 2,29,074 people so far with the highest number of 1,69,968 rescued from Sangli followed by 40,882 from Kolhapur. At present, it said, 25 rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), four of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), five of the Navy, three of the Army and two of the Coast Guard are engaged in rescue operations in the state.

Besides, 3,248 animal deaths have been reported so far in the affected districts and 17,300 poultry deaths in Sangli district alone.

The Chief Minister said he would announce a relief package after conducting a complete review of the flood-affected districts. “I will not announce a relief package for the sake of popularity or to make someone feel better. I will visit areas in western Maharashtra tomorrow to review the damage. A complete review of all districts, such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur, will be taken in the next few days and the relief package will be announced,” Thackeray said.

He said the Centre is providing assistance to the state and has assured all possible help. “After completion of the review, the government will seek assistance from the Centre based on the damage caused,” he added.

Rane, however, slammed the state government for not extending immediate financial assistance. “The state has a huge budget of Rs 4.5 lakh crore. In any case, the Centre would have compensated later, as it is normal practice…If the Centre has to do everything, why have a government in Maharashtra? Hand over the state government to the Centre,” he said.