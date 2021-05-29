Maharashtra: Lockdown Like Restrictions Extended by 15 Days

The lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra on account of the coronavirus pandemic have been extended by 15 days but a fresh set of guidelines will be issued on June 1, health minister Rajesh Tope said.

The Maharashtra state cabinet had taken the decision to extend the curbs on people’s movement and businesses in force since mid-April in a meeting on Thursday.

Tope while speaking to reporters said, “As far as lockdown is concerned, 15 days” extension has been given, but the guidelines related to it will be issued on June 1.”

No relaxation will be given in the areas where the number of patients and positivity rate are still high and hospital bed availability is an issue, he said.

“But in the areas where the situation has improved, certain guidelines (easing the curbs) can beissued,” he added.

Asked if shops selling non-essential commodities will be allowed to open, he said all such decisions will be taken on June 1.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the restrictions will continue after June 1, and will be relaxed later in a phased manner.

“In 10 to 15 districts, the positivity rate is still very high. Besides, there is threat of the black fungus infection (found in recovering/recovered coronavirus patients),” the chief minister had noted.

Mumbai recorded 929 fresh Covid cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,239 people recovered in the maximum city on Friday. At present, the city’s recovery rate stands at 94%.

Meanwhile, maintaining the declining trend in daily cases, India on Saturday reported 1,73,790 fresh cases of Covid-19. The case positivity rate in India declined to 8.36 per cent. The active caseload in the country further declined to 22,28,724 with active cases decreasing by 1,14,428 in the past 24 hours, as per the union health ministry.

The daily recoveries continued to outnumber daily cases, with 2,84,601 patients recovering during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the country increased to 90.80 percent, with a total of 2,51,78,011 patients having recovered from the infection so far. The country also registered 3,617 deaths in the past 24 hours.

