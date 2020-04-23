Top StoriesNational

Maharashtra Minister Tests Positive For Covid-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has tested positive for Covid-19.

Awhad was admitted to the Fortis hospital in Mulund on Tuesday night (Apr 22) after he complained of fever and uneasiness. He was initially admitted to a hospital in Thane but was later shifted to Fortis hospital.

The Times of India quoted hospital authorities as confirming that Awhad had been admitted in the critical care unit and was being looked after by a team of doctors.

On Apr 13, Awhad had decided to quarantine himself after he came in contact with a police official who tested positive for novel coronavirus. A police official with whom the minister interacted recently has tested positive for coronavirus.

Awhad represents Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency in Thane district, where several coronavirus cases have been found in the last few weeks.

