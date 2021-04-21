Top StoriesNational

Maharashtra: Oxygen Tanker Leak Kills 22 COVID Patients

By Pratidin Bureau
230

As many as 22 COVID-19 patients were reportedly killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday.

As per a report, the patients died after oxygen supply was interrupted due to the leak at Zakir Hussain municipal hospital in the district.

Additionally, around 31 patients who are oxygen dependant have been shifted to other hospitals.

Related News

Assam Grants ‘Ambulance’ Status To Oxygen…

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Tests COVID-19 Positive

COVID-19: Assam Govt Orders Hotels, Restaurants to Close by…

Covishield Priced At ₹ 400 For States, ₹ 600 For Pvt…

Notably, the incident comes amid a shortage of oxygen in many states and hospitals in India.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. As per preliminary info, we’ve learnt that 11 people died. We’re trying to get a detailed report. We’ve ordered an enquiry as well. Those who are responsible will not be spared,” FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane told ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope acknowledged the incident and promised the government will take stock of the matter and order a probe into the same.

According to Tope, the cause of the leak was due to a leakage in the valves of the tanker.

Visuals by ANI show gas leaking from the tanker and spreading in the area in white fumes.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene soon after and attempts are being made to contain the leak.

You might also like
Regional

Silapathar Stringer battling heart failure

Top Stories

Coronavirus: GU Varsity week postponed indefinitely

Regional

Dispur MLA Atul Bora tests COVID19 +

Regional

Citizenship Bill: Congress’ dual standard exposed

Regional

Braille to be introduced in HSLC Exam : SEBA

National

Century’s longest lunar eclipse begins in India at 11:44 pm

Comments
Loading...