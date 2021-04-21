Maharashtra: Oxygen Tanker Leak Kills 22 COVID Patients

As many as 22 COVID-19 patients were reportedly killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday.

As per a report, the patients died after oxygen supply was interrupted due to the leak at Zakir Hussain municipal hospital in the district.

Additionally, around 31 patients who are oxygen dependant have been shifted to other hospitals.

Notably, the incident comes amid a shortage of oxygen in many states and hospitals in India.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. As per preliminary info, we’ve learnt that 11 people died. We’re trying to get a detailed report. We’ve ordered an enquiry as well. Those who are responsible will not be spared,” FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane told ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope acknowledged the incident and promised the government will take stock of the matter and order a probe into the same.

According to Tope, the cause of the leak was due to a leakage in the valves of the tanker.

Visuals by ANI show gas leaking from the tanker and spreading in the area in white fumes.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene soon after and attempts are being made to contain the leak.