Maharashtra Police Seizes 8,000 Kg Of Beef Worth ₹8 Lakhs

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Maharashtra Police have seized 8,000 kg of beef worth Rupees 8 lakhs and arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling the banned animal meat in Thane on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Saturday intercepted a tempo at Kharegaon toll gate on the Nashik-Mumbai highway, reports stated.

The police found beef in the vehicle and during the enquiry, they learnt that the meat was being transported from Malegaon in neighbouring Nashik district to Kurla in adjoining Mumbai.

Two persons, identified as Rais Ahmed Salam Qureshi and Abdul Ahmed Naseem Khan, were arrested and booked under relevant provisions. Moreover, the recovered vehicle was seized too.

Notably, cow slaughter and beef transport are banned in the state.

Over the last three-four days, the police have seized 14 tonnes of beef in the city and arrested five people in this connection.

