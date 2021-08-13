Maharashtra Reports 3rd Death of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19

Maharashtra has reported the third death caused by the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19. The latest fatality has been reported from the Raigad district.

As per the Maharashtra government officials, the third person to die after being infected with the Delta Plus variant is a 69-year-old man. Moreover, the deceased was fully vaccinated.

Health department officials have said that the person passed away on July 22 and the genome sequencing report has now shown that he had been infected with the Delta Plus variant, which is considered highly infectious, reported India Today.

The report said that four other people are reported to have been infected with the Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra, but all have recovered well after treatment.

The first death due to the Delta Plus variant was that of an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri district on June 13. That woman had not taken even a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The second death was reported from Mumbai. A 63-year-old woman with lung infection passed away on July 27. She too had been fully vaccinated and had no recent travel history.

Following her death, at least two of her close contacts have also been found infected with the Delta Plus variant. The Mumbai woman, a resident of eastern of Ghatkopar died while undergoing treatment in a hospital ICU.

It was only on August 11 that the state government authorities came to know that she was infected with the Delta Plus variant which came to light in the genome sequencing report.

The woman had taken both the doses of the vaccine, but tested coronavirus positive on July 21 with symptoms of dry cough, loss of taste, bodyache and headache.

