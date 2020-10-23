Maharashtra: Rs 10,000 Relief Announced For Rain-Affected Areas

A package of Rs 10,000 crores has been announced by the Maharashtra government on Friday for farmers in the rain-affected parts of the state.

The decision was taken following a review meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the Chief Minister’s office (CMO), the money will be disbursed before Diwali.

“It is the government’s duty to give help those affected by flood and rain. After the review meeting, I have decided to give Rs 10,000 crores as help to farmers and affected people for various work in the flood-hit region. We are trying this help reaches people by Diwali,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Thackeray also attacked the central government for delay in the release of Rs 38,000 crores due to the state as compensation towards the Goods and Services Tax. He said that his government would have announced a bigger package if not for the financial constraints owing to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions of the state, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged.