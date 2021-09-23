Maharashtra: Senior Congress Leader Sharad Ranpise Dies At 71

Sharad Ranpise, Senior Congress leader and party’s group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has died on Thursday. He was 71.

As per reports, Ranpise was undergoing treatment at a private hospital following a heart attack few days ago.

“The demise of senior Congress leader and group leader of the Legislative Council, Sharad Ranapise, has taken a heavy toll on the Congress party, which has lost a studious personality. A heartfelt tribute to him,” the Maharashtra Congress said in a tweet.

The two-time MLA from Parvati constituency had been a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

He was also an MLC and Congress group leader in the state legislative council.