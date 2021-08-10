Maharashtra: Zika Virus Scare in 79 Villages in Pune

Maharashtra, which is battling the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, is now facing the threat of another deadly disease Zika Virus. The Maharashtra health department has sounded alert in the state after the first case of Zika virus was reported from Pune last week

With the state health department raising an alarm, the district administration has directed all hospitals and medical facilities to be on alert to deal with any Zika virus case.

According to reports, the first Zika virus case was reported from Belsar village in Pune on July 30. The state health department suspects that 79 villages around Belsar village can be the most vulnerable to the Zika virus.

The administration is keeping a close eye on Velha, Mulshi, Baramati, Purandar, Ambegaon, Shirur, Daund, Indapur, Haveli, Junnar, Khed, and Bhor villages, reported News18.

To fight the Zika virus, the state health department had held an emergency meeting with the officials of the district administration and the hospital authorities. District medical staffs have been asked to collect blood samples of anyone complaining of high fever and body ache and especially people suffering from dengue and Chikungunya.

According to an official who attended the meeting, a list of villages is being prepared by the Pune district administration from where cases of dengue, Chikungunya, and other mosquito-borne diseases have been reported in large numbers.

ALSO READ: “My Fight Is Against Hatred & Fear”: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre’s “Divisive Ideology”