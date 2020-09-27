Maharasthra: Covid +ve Patient Allegedly Commits Suicide

As Covid-19 situation continues to worsen in India, a number of suicides were reported across the country due to depression, anxiety or other mental problems. Another such incident has come to light on Sunday where a 42-year old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide in Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The patient was admitted to GMCH on September 25 and was shifted to the ICU n September 27.

He jumped off the window beside his bed around 7 am in the morning after asking water and a paan from ward attendees, GMCH officials told PTI.

A case was registered in regards to the case.