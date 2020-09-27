National

Maharasthra: Covid +ve Patient Allegedly Commits Suicide

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
41

As Covid-19 situation continues to worsen in India, a number of suicides were reported across the country due to depression, anxiety or other mental problems. Another such incident has come to light on Sunday where a 42-year old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide in Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The patient was admitted to GMCH on September 25 and was shifted to the ICU n September 27.

He jumped off the window beside his bed around 7 am in the morning after asking water and a paan from ward attendees, GMCH officials told PTI.

Related News

Labhanshu Sharma Plans Bus Tour From Rishikesh To London

President Gives Assent to Farm Bills Amid Outrage

Bengal: NIA Arrests Another Suspected Al-Qaeda Operative

“COVID-19 Mainly Imported From Dubai, UK”…

A case was registered in regards to the case.

You might also like
Top Stories

Rajanikanth-Kamal Hasan to come together

National

Shiv Sena Slams Centre Over Delhi Violence

National

BJP Won’t Move Back an inch on CAA: Amit Shah

Regional

Man Murdered with Dagger in Majuli

Technology

Robots go to war in British army’s exercise

Pratidin Exclusive

5 arrested in Nagaon rape case

Comments
Loading...