Maharasthra Surpasses Peru Covid Tally

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
1

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its biggest spike of 17,433 Covid positive cases, taking its toll to 8,25,739. It has now surpassed Peru (6,57,129), the fifth most affected country in the world.

The number of cases in Maharashtra is nearly 22 percent of India’s total Covid-19 tally. It has been at the top since the early days of the spread of the infection.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), US is at the top with almost 6,274,487 cases, followed by Brazil with 3,961,502 cases on second position, India on third with 3,847,588 cases and Russia on fourth with 1,005,00 cases. If Maharashtra was a country, it would have become the fifth most affected country.

According the health department, Maharashtra’s case fatality rate (CFR) however stands at 3.5 percent, slightly less than Gujarat, which has the highest CFR in the country.

