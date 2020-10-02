WorldNational

“Mahatma Gandhi Inspires Us All” – Chinese Ambassador To India

By Pratidin Bureau
Sun Weidong, the Chinese Ambassador to India on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary.

He took to his twitter handle and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi and said his vision and wisdom is an inspiration to all of us.

“Pay my respects to #MahatmaGandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision and wisdom will continue to inspire all of us today,” Weidong tweeted.

October 2 has been marked as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations (UN).

Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

