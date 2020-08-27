Top StoriesNational

Mahesh Manjrekar Receives Extortion Call

By Pratidin Bureau
42

A man from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri has been arrested in connection to an extortion call allegedly made to actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar on Thursday. Mumbai police said the accused claimed to be a member of underworld don Abu Salem’s gang and demanded Rs 35 crore from the actor.

As per news agency ANI, Manjrekar lodged a complaint at Dadar police station two days ago after he received Whatsapp messages and a threat call from an unidentified man who is allegedly linked to 1993 Mumbai serial blast case convict Abu Salem.

Mumbai police said the offence has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell for investigation as the case is sensitive and extortion bid is involved.

The Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested the accused involved and investigation is underway, said the police.

Mahesh Manjrekar is a national award winning filmmaker and is credited with directing critically acclaimed movies like “Vaastav: The Reality”, “Astitva” and “Viruddh”.

