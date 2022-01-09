Main Accused In ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case, Niraj Bishnoi, Threatens Suicide

‘Bulli Bai’ app key conspirator Niraj Bishnoi, who was arrested on Wednesday night, attempted to harm himself twice and threatened suicide, Delhi police said on Saturday.

In view of the same, the police have been taking due care of the accused.

Niraj was arrested by Delhi police from Assam’s Jorhat for creating the app which put up prominent Muslim women journalists and activists for online ‘auction’. He allegedly used multiple Twitter handed to publicise the Bulli Bai application.

Soon after his arrest, Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, where Niraj was pursuing computer science engineering, suspended him for bringing disrepute to the college.

After nearly a week of investigation into the Bulli Bai app case, police have arrested four people including an 18-year-old girl from Uttarakhand.

Most of the Muslim women, who were targeted through the app on GitHub open software, have been vocal on political and social issues. The doctored pictures of over 100 Muslim women were put up on the app on January 1.

The first arrest in the case was of Vishal Kumar Jha (21), an engineering student from Bengaluru. Based on his information, police arrested 18-year-old Shweta Singh from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand. Mumbai police have also arrested one Mayank Rawal (21) from Uttarakhand.

According to Mumbai police, there is a Nepal link of Shweta Singh. She was in touch with a Twitter handle being operated from Nepal and created a Twitter handle with the name of @jattkhalsa07 on his instruction. Shweta friend Giyou whom she met on social media was allegedly asking her to do all this.

The cyber cell of Mumbai police has also filed a case against Twitter handles which promoted the app.

The police have further asked people to come forward if they have any information regarding Bulli Bai case.