Main Accused In Animesh Bhuyan Mob Lynching Dies

Niraj Das, the main accused, was killed in his attempt to flee from the police. While trying to flee, one of the vehicles of the police escort hit him. He was taken to JMCH where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

The main accused in the Animesh Bhuyan mob lynching case, ‘Kala Gunda’ alias Niraj Das died today at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

Niraj Das or ‘Kala Gunda’ as he was identified from the video that showed a mob of over 50 attacking the three youths, one of whom, Animesh Bhuyan was killed, leaving the other two with injuries.

The incident had taken place on Monday in broad daylight in the centre of Assam’s literary and cultural capital, Jorhat, causing sensations all over the state.

People have been demanding justice for the death of Animesh, who was also a leader of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

Minister Ranoj Pegu had assured that the case would be handled in a fast-track court and justice would be served. The police had reportedly made 13 arrests in the case.

Meanwhile, Special Director General of Police Law and Order (DGP L&O) Assam, GP Singh, in the wake of the incident tweeted, “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction – Newton’s Third Law”.

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction – Newton's Third Law — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 30, 2021

