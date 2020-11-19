Main Dome of Kamakhya Temple Adorned in Gold

The gold plated main dome of Kamakhya Temple was unveiled by the temple authorities on Thursday. The dome was unveiled by conducting a small ceremony inside the temple premises in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three pitchers on the dome have been plated in gold which was donated by the Reliance Industries Group. The Reliance Group donated 20 kgs of gold to give the dome a new look.

“No new construction of the temple’s main dome has been done. Only gold plating of the existing stone pitchers has taken place,” said Mohit Chandra Sarma, Bor Doloi of the temple.

Engineers and artisans sent by RIL have carried out the gold plating work in the temple.