The Assam Wakf Board has urged the Muslim community not to organize social prayer and Iftar during the Ramadan month to be started from April 23 till May 23.

The Wakf Board urged the people to do the Ibadat in their respective houses and to organize the religious rituals by staying at the home.

The board urged the people to maintain the lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board also requested to support the government in all aspects.