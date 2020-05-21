Maintain positive outlook to tide over Covid-19: Sonowal

Stating that the State Health Department has put in best efforts to deal with COVID-19 pandemic, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appreciated the cooperation extended by people of the State and various organizations and NGOs. He also lauded the role played by MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives at this difficult time.

Urging people to maintain positive outlook to tide over the present crisis, Chief Minister Sonowal stressed on the need to continue economic activities and the fight against novel coronavirus simultaneously.

The Chief Minister today visited a quarantine centre set up at Kaziranga University and assessed the arrangements there. MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Bimal Bora and Bhaben Bharali, DC and SP of Jorhat and officials of health department were present during the visit of the Chief Minister.