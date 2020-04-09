Maintain Social distancing until vaccine found: CM Sonowal

As countries around the global fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday suggests social distancing may be needed until a vaccine is available.

“My appeal to the people through them — this is a long war we are fighting and the only weapon we have now is Social Distancing. Let us follow the lockdown rules laid by the government and together defeat Coronavirus” Sonowal said.

Interacting with representatives of different religious organisations and institutes in Guwahati, the Chief Minister lauded their efforts in fighting COVID-19.

“In tough times, spiritual heads can not only give proper guidance to the society but also can provide much needed mental strength”, Sonowal said.

Sonowal has donated one month’s salary towards PMCARES fund this afternoon. Various organizations and personalities have contributed towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund established for the fight against coronavirus pandemic.