A major fire erupted in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Friday afternoon with around 19 fire tenders being pressed into the firefighting operation.

As per reports, the blaze broke out at a scrap yard in the area. Firefighters classified it as a level-3 fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

Visuals show huge thick plumes of black smoke engulfing the sky due to the unprecedented fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.