Major Reforms Coming Soon In Assam Forests: CM Sarma

Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that major reforms will soon be initiated in the Assam forest department.

This was said by the Chief Minister on Wednesday so that incidents like elephants death in Bamuni Hills in Nagaon, where rampant deforestation had taken place, do not reoccur.

At the 72nd Van Mahotsav week organised by the Assam forest department today, Sarma said that accountability will be fixed and strict action will be taken against erring officials if forests are put at risk.

Eighteen elephants, including five calves, died due to electrocution by lightning at the Kondoli Proposed Reserve Forest under Nagaon Forest Division earlier in May.

The chief minister also made an announcement that drone surveys will be conducted for verifying the authenticity of tree plantation programmes carried out under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and other biodiversity projects.

Adding to that, the chief minister also that the state government is considering the option of giving one month of compulsory paid leave to Assam forest guards working in sanctuaries and forests.

Officials of the forest department must work for preserving the resources like sand, stones, he added.

The chief minister also discussed the simplifying rules for enabling people to grow agar, red sandalwood, and other valuable trees in their private lands.

