Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Friday carried out a major reshuffle in the Assam Police force.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

Full list below –

Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, IPS (SPS-2008) Superintendent of Police, South Salmara has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters.

Amanjeet Kaur, IPS (RR-2009), Superintendent of Police, Nalbari has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration).

Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant, IPS (RR-2009), Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Cachar.

Shiladitya Chetia, IPS (RR-2009) has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur.

Rakesh Raushan, IPS (RR-2010), Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar.

Anand Mishra, IPS (RR-2011), Superintendent of Police, Dhubri has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.

Ankur Jain, IPS (RR-2011), Commandant, 10th A.P. Bn, Kahilipara has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jorhat.

Gaurav Upadhyay, IPS (RR-2012), Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Chirang.

Thube Prateek Vijaykumar, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar.

Ramandeep Kaur, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Hamren has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi.

Dr Robin Kumar, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Barpeta has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Golaghat.

Bhanwer Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Cachar has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption), Guwahati.

Pushpraj Singh, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Golaghat has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong.

Gurav Abhijeet Dilip, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Nagaon has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dhubri.

Aparna N, IPS (RR-2015), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Hojai.

Shwetank Mishra, IPS (RR-2015), Superintendent of Police, Charaideo has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh.

Subrajyoti Bora, IPS (RR-2016), Commandant, 7th A.P. Bn, Charaikhola, Kokrajhar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati.

Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2016), Commandant, 3rd A.P.T.F.Bn, Khajuabeel, Udalguri has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Guwahati.

Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, APS, (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters.

Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, APS (DR-1995), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security & Intelligence), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur.

Debojit Deuri, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia.

Gautam Borah, APS (DR-1995), Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Majuli.

Manabendra Dev Ray, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Hojai has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 10th A.P.Bn, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

Rajen Singh, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Biswanath has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Baksa.

Sudhakar Singh, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Chirang has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Charaideo.

Longnit Terang, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Guwahati.

Swapnaneel Deka, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police (Vigilance & Anti Corruption), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon.

Subodh Kumar Sonowal, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, South Salmara.

Mrinal Talukdar, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Jorhat has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 7th A.P.Bn, Charaikohal, Kokrajhar.

Amitava Sinha, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Sibsagar has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Barpeta.

Hiranya Barman, APS (DR-2002) Superintendent of Police, Baksa has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Udalguri.

Sushanta Biswa Sarma, APS (DR-2002) has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Darrang from Assam Police Headquarters.

Ripul Das, APS (DR-2002) Superintendent of Police, Udaguri has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Biswanath.

Ajagwran Basumatary, APS (DR-2002) Commandant, 8th A.P.Bn, Abhaypuri, Bongaigaon has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Hamren.

Nanda Singh, APS (DR-1997) Superintendent of Police, Morigaon has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters