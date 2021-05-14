Top StoriesRegional

Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

By Pratidin Bureau
1

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Friday carried out a major reshuffle in the Assam Police force.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

Full list below –

Related News

Assam Records 4,078 New COVID Cases, 76 Deaths

PLA-MP Militant Who Ambushed, Killed Assam Rifles Jawan…

Amit Shah Condoles Death Of Digboi Grenade Attack Victims

Lockdown In Ghy, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh If COVID Situation…

  • Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, IPS (SPS-2008) Superintendent of Police, South Salmara has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters.
  • Amanjeet Kaur, IPS (RR-2009), Superintendent of Police, Nalbari has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration).
  • Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant, IPS (RR-2009), Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Cachar.
  • Shiladitya Chetia, IPS (RR-2009) has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur.
  • Rakesh Raushan, IPS (RR-2010), Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar.
  • Anand Mishra, IPS (RR-2011), Superintendent of Police, Dhubri has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.
  • Ankur Jain, IPS (RR-2011), Commandant, 10th A.P. Bn, Kahilipara has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jorhat.
  • Gaurav Upadhyay, IPS (RR-2012), Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Chirang.
  • Thube Prateek Vijaykumar, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar.
  • Ramandeep Kaur, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Hamren has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi.
  • Dr Robin Kumar, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Barpeta has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Golaghat.
  • Bhanwer Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Cachar has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption), Guwahati.
  • Pushpraj Singh, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Golaghat has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong.
  • Gurav Abhijeet Dilip, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Nagaon has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dhubri.
  • Aparna N, IPS (RR-2015), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Hojai.
  • Shwetank Mishra, IPS (RR-2015), Superintendent of Police, Charaideo has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh.
  • Subrajyoti Bora, IPS (RR-2016), Commandant, 7th A.P. Bn, Charaikhola, Kokrajhar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati.
  • Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2016), Commandant, 3rd A.P.T.F.Bn, Khajuabeel, Udalguri has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Guwahati.
  • Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, APS, (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters.
  • Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, APS (DR-1995), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security & Intelligence), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur.
  • Debojit Deuri, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia.
  • Gautam Borah, APS (DR-1995), Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Majuli.
  • Manabendra Dev Ray, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Hojai has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 10th A.P.Bn, Kahilipara, Guwahati.
  • Rajen Singh, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Biswanath has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Baksa.
  • Sudhakar Singh, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Chirang has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Charaideo.
  • Longnit Terang, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Guwahati.
  • Swapnaneel Deka, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police (Vigilance & Anti Corruption), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon.
  • Subodh Kumar Sonowal, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, South Salmara.
  • Mrinal Talukdar, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Jorhat has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 7th A.P.Bn, Charaikohal, Kokrajhar.
  • Amitava Sinha, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Sibsagar has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Barpeta.
  • Hiranya Barman, APS (DR-2002) Superintendent of Police, Baksa has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Udalguri.
  • Sushanta Biswa Sarma, APS (DR-2002) has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Darrang from Assam Police Headquarters.
  • Ripul Das, APS (DR-2002) Superintendent of Police, Udaguri has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Biswanath.
  • Ajagwran Basumatary, APS (DR-2002) Commandant, 8th A.P.Bn, Abhaypuri, Bongaigaon has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Hamren.
  • Nanda Singh, APS (DR-1997) Superintendent of Police, Morigaon has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters
  • Pabindra  Kr. Nath, APS (DR-1997) Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nalbari.
Also Read: PLA-MP Militant Who Ambushed, Killed Assam Rifles Jawan Arrested
You might also like
Entertainment

Arunjit Bora grabs the NYC Award 2019

National

Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns As Congress GS

Regional

Highland to be constructed with Akshay Kumar’s fund

Regional

Proposed Land For Ram Mandir Construction In Guwahati

Regional

Local Artisans Market Dominates by Chinese Products

Regional

COVID-19: Ambubachi Mela called off

Comments
Loading...