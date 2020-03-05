Major Reshuffle in Assam Police

There has been a major reshuffle in higher rank officials of Assam Police. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime Branch Putul Baishya has been transferred. Pranjal Bora has been appointed as the ACP, Crime Branch.

On the other hand, Pahari Konwar, Panbazaar ACP has been transferred as ACP Intelligence and Laba Kumar Deka has taken the charge as ACP.

DSP of Government Railway Police Utpal Das has also been transferred to the Fire and Emergency Service Department.

Meanwhile, Nandini Kakaty has been given charge as ACP, Azara while Nagaon DSP John Das has been given charge as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bokajan.

Moreover, 100 inspectors have been promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).