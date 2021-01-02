The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Friday carried out a major reshuffle in Assam Police force.

As per orders by the Governor, K.V. Singh Deo, Addl. Director General of Police, BI (EO), Guwahati, Assam with additional charge of Addl. Director General of Police (Prosecution), Assam has been posted as Special Director General of Police, BI (EO) and Prosecution, Guwahati.

Debaraj Upadhaya, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati will continue as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Law & Order), Guwahati until further orders.

Sunil Kumar, First Secretary, High Commission of India, Abu Dhabi has been promoted to Deputy Inspector General of Police with effect from January 1 or date of taking over charge by P.S. Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Kamrup.

P.S. Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Kamrup has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (AP), Guwahati and would function as Joint Commissioner of Policed (Administration Security & Intelligence Traffic), Guwahati.

Siddhartha Buragohain, SDPO, Gosaigaon, Kokrajhar has been posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ) Baksa.

Pankaj Yadav, SDPO, Sarupathar, Dhansiri, Golaghat has been posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nalbari.

Lamhao Doungel, Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Baksa has been transferred to Assam Police Headquarters.

Jyoti Ranjan Nath, Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Karimganj has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Border), Kokrajhar.

Ashif Ahmed, Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nalbari is transferred to Assam Police Headquarters.

Padmanabh Baruah, Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh has been posted as Superintendent of Police, SB (EZ), Jorhat, Camp- SB HQ, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

Subrajyoti Bora, Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati has been posted as Commandant, 7TH ABn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar.

Mohan Lal Meena, Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ) Nagaon has been posted as Commandant, 3rd APTF Bn., Khajuabil, Udalgiri.

Manmohan Boro, Commandant, 7th APBn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar has been posted as Superintendent of Police, BI (EO-I), Guwahati.

Hitesh Chandra Ray, Commandant, 9th ABPn., Barhampur, nagaon has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamrup.

Dharmendra Kumar Das, Asstt. Inspector General of Police (Logistics) has been posted as Deputy Commissioner (Ops), Guwahati.

Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police, SB (EZ), Jorhart, Camp- SB HQ, Kahilipara, Guwahati has been posted as Superintendent of Police, SB (Z), Guwahati.