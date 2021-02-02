The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle in Assam Police force.

As per orders, following are the reshuffle made:

Saurav Gupta, IPS (RR-2018), S.D.P.O., Parbatjhora, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as S.D.P.0, Gosaingaon, Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Siddhartha Buragohain, IPS (RR-2014) transferred on being given Senior Time Scale in IPS.

Trinayan Bhuyan, APS (DR-2016), Deputy Superintendent of Police, G.R.P., Rangia transferred and posted as S.D.P.O., Parbatjhora, Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Saurav Gupta, IPS (RR-2018) transferred. No.HMA.661/2008/201-B:

Amit Kumar Hojai, APs (DR2015), Asstt. Commandant, 10th APBn, Kahilipara, Guwahati is transferred and posted as S.D.P.O., Dhansiri, Sarupather, Golaghat with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Pankaj Yadav, PS (RR-2017) transferred on being given Senior Time Scale.

Pushkal Gogoi, APs (DR-2015) Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Charaideo is transferred and posted as SDPO, Maibong Dima Hasao with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Pushkin Jain, IPS (RR-2017) transferred on being given Senior Time Scale

Smti. Anita Konwar, APS (DR-2015), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSB), Golaghat is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Charaideo with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Pushkal Gogoi, APS transferred.

Jayanta Baruah, APS (DR-2016), Deputy Superintendent of Police, BI[EO), Assam, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Basistha, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Smti. Punnam Pegu, APS transferred.

Punnam Pegu, APS (DR-2015), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Basistha, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID (Re-organization), Assam, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Haripada Talukdar, APS transferred.

Haripada Talukdar, APS (PR2020), Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID (Re-organization), Assam, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Asstt. Commandant, 10 APBn, Kaniipara, uuwahati with effect from the date of taking Over charge against an existing vacancy.

Sukanya Das, APS (DR-2015), Deputy Superintendent of Police, 16t” AP(IKJBn, Barmanipur, Morigaon is transferred and posted as Director (Finger Print Bureau) under ClD, Assam, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Hitesh Thakuria, APS (PR-2020), Asstt. Commandant, 7th APBn, Charaikhola, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, CM’s SVC with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Tridip Pratim Kumbang, APs (DR2015), SDPO, Sonari, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, SB (HO), Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Rupam Bordoloi, APS (DR-2016), Dy.SP, SB(S) to CM is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, SB (HQ) (Re organization and Planning), Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Bidyut Bikash Bora Bhuyan, APS (DR-2015), Asstt. Commandant, 11th APBn, Dergaon is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, SB (S) to CM under SB (HQ), Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Pranjal Borah, APS (DR-2016), Asstt. Commandant, 9th APBn, Barhampur, Nagaon is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, SB (S) to CM under SB (HQ), Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Monolovaa Saikia, APS (DR2016), Deputy Superintendent of Police, 25th AP(ONGC)Bn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, SB (Security) SB (HQ), Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Trailokya Das, APS (PR-2020), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Bongaigaon is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Aziza Gulenur, APS (DR-2016), Deputy Superintendent of Police (V&AC), Dibrugarh Zone is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, 26th AP(IR)Bn., Mankachar, South Salmara with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Dipak Ch. Tamuly, APS (PR-2020), Deputy Superintendent of Police, 25t AP(ONGtJ5n, Ligripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, (HQJ, Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.