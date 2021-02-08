The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Monday carried out a major reshuffle in Assam Police force.

As per orders by the Governor, in the interest of public service, Shri Lamhao Doungel, APS (DR-2004) presently attached with APHQ is transferred and posted as Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacant post.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-A: In the interest of public service, Shri Amar Choudhury, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border), Guwahati is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Sonitpur with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Numal Mahatta, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-B: In the interest of public service, Shri Numal Mahatta, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Sonitpur is transferred and posted as Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Suprotive Lal Baruah, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-C: In the interest of public service, Shri Bitul Chetia, APS (DR-2013), 21/C, 25th AP(ONGC)Bn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh with effect from date of taking over charge against existing vacant post.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-D : In the interest of public service, Shri Ashif Ahmed, APS (DR-2010), presently attached with APHQ is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Kamrup with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-E: In the interest of public service, Shri Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HO), Kamrup is transferred and posted as Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admn), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Ponjit Dowarah, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-F: In the interest of public service, Shri Ponjit Dowarah, APS (DR-2010) Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admn), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, Commando 5attalion, Mandakata with effect from date of takine over charge vice Shri Bibekananda Das, AD ransrerrea and to be further attached with CM’s Security, SB (HQ), Kahilipara.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-G: In the interest of public service, Shri Prakash Sonowal, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Jorhat is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ, Karbi-Anglong with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Indranil Barua, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-H: In the interest of public service, Shri Indranil Barua, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Karbi-Anglong is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dima Hasao with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Manabendra Gogoi, APS transferred.

No.HIMA.651/2015/160-1: In the interest of public service, Shri Manabendra Gogoi, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HO), Dima Hasao is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (Security), Jorhat with effect from date of taking over charge against existing vacant post.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-1: In the interest of public service, Shri Mrinmoy Goswami, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Jorhat with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Prakash Sonowal, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-K: In the interest of public service, Smti. Madhurima Das, APS (DR-2010), 2 1/C, 4th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-1), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Mrinmoy Goswami, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-L: In the interest of public service, Shri Suprotive Lal Baruah, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as 2 1/C, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from date of taking over charge against existing vacant post and to be further attached with CM Security, SB (HQ), Kahilipara

No.HMA.651/2015/160-M: In the interest or public service, Shri Bibekananda Das, APS (DR-2004), Deputy Commandant, Command0 Battallon, Mandakata (presently attached to CM Security) is transferred and posted as Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect irom date or taking over charge against existing vacant post.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-N: In the interest or pudiic service, Shri Arif Ahmed, APs (DR-2013) 2 UC. 4th APTF Bn., Howly, Barpeta is transierrea and p0sted as Addl. Superintendent of Police Security), Sivasagar with effect from aate or taking over charge vice Shri Dhruba Bora, APS ) transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-0: In the interest of public service, Shri Abdus Samad Hussain, APS DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Border), Barpeta is transferred and posted as 21/C, 4th APTF Bn., Howly, Barpeta with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Arif Ahmed, APS transferred and to be further attached with CID, Assam.

No.HMA.6511/2015/160-P: In the interest of public service, Shri Gaurav Kumar Agarwal, APS (DR-2010), Adl. Superintendent of Police (Border), Cachar is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (Border), Barpeta with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Abdus Samad Hussain, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-0: In the interest of publíc service, Shri Nitya Ranjan Chutia, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Security), Dibrugarh is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (Security), Tinsukia with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri David Rochung Hnung Neingaite, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-R: In the interest of public service, Shri Dhruba Bora, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Security), Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HO), Nagaon with effect from date of taking over charge against existing vacant post.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-S: In the interest of public service, Shri Faiz Ahmed Barbhuiya, APS (DR-2013). SSP (Border), Assam Bangladesh International (Border) Sector, HQ- Silchar is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (Border), Karimganj with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Prasanta Dutta, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-T: In the interest of public service, Shri Prasanta Dutta, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Border), Karimganj is transferred and posted as SSP (Border), Assam Bangladesh International (Border) Sector HQ, Silchar with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Faiz Ahmed Barbhuiya, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-U: In the interest of public service, Shri David Rochung Hnung Neingaite, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Security), Tinsukia is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (Security), Dibrugarh with effect from date of taking over charge vice Shri Nitya Ranjan Chutia, APS transferred.

No.HMA.651/2015/160-U: In the interest or public service, Smti Pallabi Mazumder, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Superintendent of Police [5oraer), Darrang is transferred and posted as 2 1/C, 16th AP(IR) B., Barmonipur, Morigaon with effect from the date of taking over the charge against the existing vacant post and to be further attached with SB (HQ), Kahilipara.