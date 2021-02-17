Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Wednesday carried out a major reshuffle in the Assam Police force.

As per orders by the Governor, in the interest of public service, Tilok Das, APS, Dy Sp, (DSB), Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (HQ), Sadiya with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Karuna Kanta Das, APS, Dy. SP (DSB), Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Dy. SP, CID (Re-Organization), Assam, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Punnam Pegu, APS transferred.

James A. Songate, APS, Asstt. Commandant, 1st APBn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (DSB), Karimganj with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Hari Charan Pathak, APS, Dy. SP (DSB), Nalbari, is transferred and posted as Dy. SP, CID (HQ), Assam, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Putul Ch. Baishya, APS, Dy. SP, 15th AP (IR) Bn., Eraligool, Karimganj, is transferred and posted as Dy. SP (DSB), Nalbari, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Hari Charan Pathak, APS transferred.

Dipak Das, APS, Dy. SP (HQ), Dhubri is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (Border), Bongaigaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Trailokya Das, APS already transferred.

Anal Jyoti Das, APS, Asstt. Commissioner Police (Police Control Room), Guwahati is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Maibong, Dima Hasao with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existinh vacancy in modification of earlier Govt. order No.HMA.661/2008/201-C dated 02-02-2021 in respect of Pushkal Gogoi, APS.

Bolo Ram Borah, APS, Asstt.Commandant, 7th ABPn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Asstt. Commandant, 1st APTF Bn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara with effect from the date of taking over charge an existing vacancy.

Prabin Ch. Ds, APS, Dy. SP, 23RD AP (IR) Bn., Siloni, Karbi Anglong is transferred and posted as Dy. SP (Border), Hojai with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Prasanta Kumar Dutta, APS, Astt. Commandant, 13th APBn., Lilabari, Lakhimpur, is transferred and posted as Dy.SP (DSB), Lakhimpur, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Tilok Das, APS transferred.

Druna Kanta Deori, APS, Dy.SP, 19th AP (IR) Bn.,Tengakhat, Dibrugarh is transferred and posted as Dy. SP, (DSB), Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Biswa Kt. Doley, APS, Dy. SP, 22nd AP (IR) Bn., Likabali, Dhemaji, is transferred and posted as Dy. SP (DSB), Golaghat, with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Abani Talukdar, APS, Dy. SP, 20th AP (IR), Bn., Panbari, Dhubri is posted and transferred as Dy. SP, (DSB), Dhubri, with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Pushkal Gogoi, APS, Dy. SP (HQ) Charaideo, is posted and transferred as Dy. SP, (HQ), Dhubri, with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Punnam Pegu, APS, Dy. SP CID (Reorganisation), Assam, Guwahati is posted and transferred as Dy. SP, BI (EO), Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.