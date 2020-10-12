Major Reshuffle in Assam Police by State Govt

In a major reshuffle in Assam police amid the ongoing investigation of SI Exam scam on Sunday, two SP rank police officers have been transferred and two ASP rank officers have been promoted.

The Karimganj SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna has been transferred and has given charge as SP of FRRO of Barpeta.

The deputy commissioner of police, Guwahati (traffic), Mayanka Kumar, has been transferred and posted as the SP of Karimganj district.

The ADCP, Guwahati (traffic) Pranjit Bora has been promoted as the DCP, Guwahati (traffic) while the crime branch ADCP, Nabanit Mahanta has been promoted and has been given charge as the West Guwahati DCP.

