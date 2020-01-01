Major Reshuffle/Promotion in Assam Police

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Police
348

The Assam Police has reshuffled and promoted many posts of higher rank officials.

Additional Director of Special Investigation Bureau of New Delhi, Deepak Chaudhary has been promoted as IGP. Jorhat Superintendent of Police Jitmal Doley has been promoted as IPS, Selection Grade.

ADGP (V & AC) Harmeet Singh has been given additional charge of border. Singh will also be in charge of ADGP (Security, M&L Admn).

DIG A Y V Krishna who is currently at CBI Mumbai has been promoted as ADGP.

IGP (MPC) Anurag Tangkha has been promoted as ADGP (V &AC) and will also be in charge of ADGP (Special Vigilance of CM).

Meanwhile, IGP (T & P) Munna Prasad Gupta has been promoted as ADGP (SB) and will also be in the post of Police Commissioner.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Assam son Major Gen. RP Kalita promoted to Lieutenant Gen.

Regional

Assam: Diphu Treasury office sealed

Sports

Rafael Nadal wins Italian Open for record eighth time

Regional

Alleged sex racket in Jagaran guest house

Top Stories

Earthquake jolts Assam

Regional

Again AASU member attacked by BJP in Nalbari

Comments
Loading...