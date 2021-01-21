Major Revisions In HS Textbooks

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
0

In a recent development, Higher Secondary education will be adding major revisions to their textbooks in the academic year 2021-22.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Education Council on Thursday.

As per sources, alternative English subject will not be available in HS from 2021-22 academic year.

Related News

7-Year-Old Killed In Road Accident

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.8 Hits Philippines

Amit Shah To Chair 69th Northeastern Council Session

Prisoners’ Jail Term Reduced On Occasion Of R-Day

The council has proposed to include more Modern Indian Languages in the Higher Secondary textbooks.

Emphasis is also placed on enhancing DTP skills in Assamese. 

The council has provided the responsibility of teaching practical training of Bihu to the school inspectors.

They board have decided to give more attention on vocational training and self-employment to the students.

The textbooks for vocational courses will be translated into Assamese.

You might also like
Top Stories

AIIMS to conduct human trials of Covaxin

Top Stories

MP Govt. in crisis; 17 MLAs Put Kamal Nath Govt On Edge

Top Stories

COVID Claims Two More Deaths In Assam

Regional

Bandh supporters attack vehicles at Dabaka

Regional

Assam: AASU Takes Out Bicycle Rally against CAB

Regional

“BTC won’t bear the burden of Citizenship Bill”

Comments
Loading...