Major Revisions In HS Textbooks

In a recent development, Higher Secondary education will be adding major revisions to their textbooks in the academic year 2021-22.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Education Council on Thursday.

As per sources, alternative English subject will not be available in HS from 2021-22 academic year.

The council has proposed to include more Modern Indian Languages in the Higher Secondary textbooks.

Emphasis is also placed on enhancing DTP skills in Assamese.

The council has provided the responsibility of teaching practical training of Bihu to the school inspectors.

They board have decided to give more attention on vocational training and self-employment to the students.

The textbooks for vocational courses will be translated into Assamese.