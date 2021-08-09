Major Terror Attack Averted As Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In J&K

Just six days prior to Independence Day, a major terror attack seems to have been averted on Monday as the Border Security Force (BSF) along with Rashtriya Rifles and the state police seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector.

During the joint operation, two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, one Chinese pistol, 10 pistol magazines, one Set I-Com, four Chinese grenades, four non-electric detonators, nine electric detonators, 15 fuze detonators of Chinese grenades with levers, 16 Cordex, 257 round AK-47 ammunition, 68 round 9 mm Chinese ammunition, 23 rounds 7.65 mm ammunition, two mobile phones (Nokia), 12 battery mobile chargers and two nine-volt batteries were seized.

It is noteworthy how the huge cache of such arms and ammunition was recovered at a time when there is high alert across the country ahead of Independence Day.

On Sunday, suspected drones from Pakistan dropped 5 grenades, IED-fitted tiffin boxes in Amritsar. Hence, the state has been put on alert ahead of Independence Day 2021.