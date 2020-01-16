Major terror attack averted

The Srinagar police on Thursday informed that a major attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has been averted ahead of the Republic Day. The Srinagar police arrested five terror suspects and recovered a major haul of explosives from their possession.

“In a major success the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module. Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day. Five terror operatives arrested.Huge Expolsive material recovered,” J&K Police tweeted.

The arrested were identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir. They were the residents of Hazratbal.

According to Police, they were also found to be responsible for two grenade attacks in Hazratbal area recently.