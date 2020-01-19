Majuli: Bhaona Festival begins today

The All Assam Bhaona Festival will kick start at the historical Auniati Satra in Majuli on Sunday. The fourteen-day long festival will witness many Bhaona performances by several cultural groups from the State.

The organisers are expecting lakhs of devotes at the venue during the festival. 2000 pairs of Bortaal will be played during the inauguration programme today.

Bhaona is a traditional form of Assam with a religious message. The history of Assamese Bhaona begins with the plays of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardeva written in the early sixteenth century.