Majuli: CM Sonowal Allots Land Pattas to Indigenous Landless

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributed land pattas and land allotment certificates to indigenous landless people of the State on Monday at Majuli. With this allotment more than one lakh indigenous people secured their rights on their lands. The Chief Minister on the occasion announced that his government would relentlessly pursue to fulfill all the demands of Assam Accord.

Distributing the land pattas, the Chief Minister termed the development as the red letter day for the people of Assam as their rights on land got manifested with the government fulfilling their demands by giving them land pattas. He also attributed it to the fulfillment of one of the demands of Assam Agitation and observed that the step would safeguard jati, mati and bheti of the indigenous people.

Stating that existence of people has no meaning unless they have rights on their land, Sonowal said immediately after coming to power in 2016 his government decided to provide land pattas to landless indigenous people of the State. He also said that with this allotment which the state government carried out throughout the state today, more than one lakh people secured their rights on their lands. He however announced that his government would relentlessly pursue to fulfil all the demands of Assam Accord.

Sonowal further stated that his government is also committed to fulfill Clause VI of the Assam Accord and publication of a flawless NRC in the State.